Joyful Tots Daycare Signs 6,750 SF Retail Lease at Village Plaza in Warren, Michigan

WARREN, MICH. — Joyful Tots Daycare has signed a 6,750-square-foot retail lease at Village Plaza in Warren, a northern suburb of Detroit. Located at the northwest corner of 13 Mile and Mound roads, the shopping center totals roughly 100,000 square feet. Michael Murphy and Bill McLeod of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Shango Enterprise Group.