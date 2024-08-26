JP Morgan Provides $210M Agency Refinancing for New York City Affordable Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — J.P. Morgan has provided a $210 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 12 transitional and affordable housing properties in New York City. The properties are scattered throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx and total 1,115 units across approximately 304,000 square feet. Each property is leased to a unique nonprofit operator and backed by a contract with the New York City Department of Homeless Services. The loan carries a seven-year term and a fixed interest rate. The borrower is a partnership between two locally based firms, developer Slate Property Group and alternative asset management firm Fundamental Advisors.