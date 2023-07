ADDISON, TEXAS — Energy services provider JP Oil Holdings has sold a 74,301-square-foot industrial building located at 3801 Arapaho Road in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 5.4 acres in 1981 and features 14- to 16-foot clear heights. Mac Morse and Paul Clarkson of Citadel Partners represented JP Oil Holdings in the transaction. Jeremy Mercer and Keenan Cook of Mercer Co. represented the buyer, Georgia Underground & Supply.