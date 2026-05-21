JPI Begins Construction on 277-Unit Multifamily Project in The Colony, Texas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — JPI has begun construction on Jefferson Grandscape II, a 277-unit multifamily project that will be located north of Dallas in The Colony. Valued at $77.8 million and located within the 433-acre mixed-use development of the same name, Jefferson Grandscape II will be a five-story building with 11 studios, 172 one-bedroom apartments, 86 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a pool, sky lounge and outdoor courtyards with fire pits. QuadReal Property Group is financing construction of the project in conjunction with Nebraska Furniture Mart, which owns Grandscape. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy by early 2028.