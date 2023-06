ADDISON, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has begun construction on Jefferson Addison Heights, a 290-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The complex will be situated on a three-acre site and rise five stories. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and stone countertops, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a game room. Preleasing is scheduled to commence in October 2024.