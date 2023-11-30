JPI Begins Leasing 185-Unit Independent Living Community in Anna, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI, in partnership with the City of Anna, has begun leasing Parmore Anna Senior Living, a luxury independent living community located approximately 50 miles north of Dallas. The property will be the first of its kind in Anna and JPI’s second installment in its new line of senior housing developments. The Anna Housing Finance Corp. is also a partner on the project. The 150,000-square-foot community will span over nine acres and include 185 apartments. Rents start at $1,100 per month for a one-bedroom unit.