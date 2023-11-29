Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Jefferson-Cove-Grand-Prairie
Jefferson Cove in Grand Prairie totals 283 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

JPI Begins Leasing 283-Unit Apartment Community in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has begun leasing Jefferson Cove, a 283-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Jefferson Cove offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that feature ceramic tile backsplashes, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a conference room, resident lounge and multiple courtyards. Rents start at $1,420 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

