JPI is developing Jefferson Quail Creek, a new workforce housing property in Denton, in partnership with the Denton Housing Authority.
JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community in Denton

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Quail Creek, a $103 million workforce housing project that will be located in the North Texas city of Denton. Jefferson Quail Creek will offer 415 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Rent restrictions were not disclosed. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard with grilling stations, beer garden with an outdoor kitchen, clubroom with a café, a resident lounge with TVs and gaming stations, an indoor-outdoor fitness center and yoga studio and an enclosed dog park. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the mid-2027.

