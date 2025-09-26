Friday, September 26, 2025
Jefferson-Bonnie-Brae-Denton
JPI is developing Jefferson Bonnie Brae in partnership with the Denton Housing Authority. The project is funded entirely through tax-exempt municipal bonds that were arranged by Berkadia.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

JPI Breaks Ground on $132M Workforce Housing Project in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Locally based multifamily developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Bonnie Brae, a $132 million workforce housing project that will be located in the North Texas city of Denton. Jefferson Bonnie Brae will consist of five residential buildings and one leasing and amenity building. Of the development’s 461 units, 66 percent will be one-bedroom apartments, 30 percent will be two-bedroom residences and 4 percent will be three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, pickleball court and open green spaces. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the third quarter of next year, with full completion slated for 2027.

