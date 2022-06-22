REBusinessOnline

JPI Breaks Ground on 185-Unit Independent Living Community in Anna, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI, in partnership with the City of Anna, has broken ground on Parmore Anna Senior Living, a luxury independent living community located approximately 50 miles north of Dallas. The property will be the first of its kind in Anna and JPI’s second installment in its new line of senior housing developments. The Anna Housing Finance Corp. is also a partner on the project. The 150,000-square-foot community will span over nine acres and include 185 apartments. Completion is scheduled for 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  