JPI Breaks Ground on 185-Unit Independent Living Community in Anna, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI, in partnership with the City of Anna, has broken ground on Parmore Anna Senior Living, a luxury independent living community located approximately 50 miles north of Dallas. The property will be the first of its kind in Anna and JPI’s second installment in its new line of senior housing developments. The Anna Housing Finance Corp. is also a partner on the project. The 150,000-square-foot community will span over nine acres and include 185 apartments. Completion is scheduled for 2023.