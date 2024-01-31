JPI Breaks Ground on 222-Unit Jefferson Inglewood Multifamily Community in California

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Inglewood, a market-rate and affordable housing apartment project in Inglewood, just southwest of Los Angeles. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The eight-story, transit-oriented property will feature 222 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Units will offer stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities will include a pool, cabana, clubroom, fitness center and rooftop deck.

Jefferson Inglewood is located three metro stops from El Segundo and one stop from Los Angeles’ The Automated People Mover, including an electric train system on a 2.25-mile elevated guideway with six stations. The project recently received $1 billion in federal funding and construction is scheduled to begin this year.

The Jefferson Inglewood project team includes TCA Architects, Englekirk Engineering and Kimley Horn Associates Engineering.