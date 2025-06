GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Kirbybrook, a 269-unit multifamily project in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Jefferson Kirbybrook will feature townhome-style residences in two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private yards and garages. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling areas. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2026.