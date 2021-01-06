REBusinessOnline

JPI Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Jefferson Texas Plaza II Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Texas Plaza II, a 325-unit apartment project in Irving. Units will feature granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers and private yards. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool with cabanas and a demonstration kitchen. JPI is partnering with investment firm NTS on the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  