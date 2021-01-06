JPI Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Jefferson Texas Plaza II Apartments in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Texas Plaza II, a 325-unit apartment project in Irving. Units will feature granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers and private yards. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool with cabanas and a demonstration kitchen. JPI is partnering with investment firm NTS on the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2022.