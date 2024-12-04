JPI Breaks Ground on 343-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Multifamily developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Drove, a 343-unit mixed-income housing project that will be located north of Fort Worth in Haltom City. About 50 percent of the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income, and the remainder will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a coworking lounge. Preleasing for the first residences is scheduled begin in the second quarter of 2026.