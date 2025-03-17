JPI Breaks Ground on 373-Unit Multifamily Project in The Colony, Texas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — Multifamily developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Morningstar, a 373-unit project in The Colony, a northern suburb of Dallas. The garden-style property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, coworking spaces and a clubhouse. JPI is partnering with Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Yoram Avneri, the original owner of the land, on the project. The first residences are expected to be available for occupancy by early 2027.