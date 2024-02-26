Monday, February 26, 2024
Jefferson-Eastchase-Fort-Worth
Units at Jefferson Eastchase, a new apartment community in Fort Worth, will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

JPI Breaks Ground on 398-Unit Multifamily Development in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Eastchase, a 398-unit multifamily development in Fort Worth. Designed by DLR Group Architects, the property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, dog park and a clubroom. JPI is developing Jefferson Eastchase in partnership with Fort Worth Housing Solutions, and the project will include an affordable housing component. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the third quarter of 2026.

