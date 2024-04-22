JPI Breaks Ground on 761-Unit Multifamily Project in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has broken ground on Jefferson Castle Hills, a 761-unit multifamily project that will be located within the 2,900-acre Castle Hills master-planned development in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Bright Realty owns Castle Hills. Designed by Preston Partnership, Jefferson Castle Hills will be developed in two phases and will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private yards or balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, private courtyards and dedicated parking garages. Construction of Phase I is slated for a fourth-quarter 2025 delivery.