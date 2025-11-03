Monday, November 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Frisco-Railhead
Construction of a third phase of multifamily development at Frisco Railhead that will add another 377 new units to the 80-acre mixed-use development is scheduled to begin early next year. Heady Investments is the master developer of Frisco Railhead.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

JPI Completes Two Apartment Communities Totaling 903 Units Within Frisco Mixed-Use Development

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has completed Jefferson Railhead and Jefferson Parkhouse, two apartment communities totaling 903 units in Frisco, located north of Dallas. The projects represent the first and second multifamily phases of Frisco Railhead, a $3 billion mixed-use development. Jefferson Railhead offers studio-, one- and two-bedroom units that are now 60 percent occupied. Jefferson Parkhouse offers similar floor plans, as well as three-bedroom units, and is now 17 percent occupied. Amenities at both properties include pools with cabanas and sundecks, fitness centers and coworking lounges with private conference and whisper rooms. Frisco Railhead will ultimately comprise 1,300 multifamily units, a 17-story hotel with condominiums on the top two floors, 36,000 square feet of retail space, a 1.5 million-square-foot office campus and a 5-acre central park. 

You may also like

MAG Partners Exits $5.5B Baltimore Peninsula Development Team

HIC Land Breaks Ground on $300M Master-Planned Development...

IKEA to Open 110,000 SF Store in Chantilly,...

Berkadia Provides $17.8M Agency Refinancing for Apartment Community...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $53M HUD-Insured Financing for...

CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 144,000 SF Manufacturing...

Vellix Adventure Opens 20,000 SF Trampoline Park in...

DCCM Signs 10,738 SF Office Lease in Uptown...

Joint Venture to Undertake $50M Renovation of Midtown...