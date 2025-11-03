JPI Completes Two Apartment Communities Totaling 903 Units Within Frisco Mixed-Use Development

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has completed Jefferson Railhead and Jefferson Parkhouse, two apartment communities totaling 903 units in Frisco, located north of Dallas. The projects represent the first and second multifamily phases of Frisco Railhead, a $3 billion mixed-use development. Jefferson Railhead offers studio-, one- and two-bedroom units that are now 60 percent occupied. Jefferson Parkhouse offers similar floor plans, as well as three-bedroom units, and is now 17 percent occupied. Amenities at both properties include pools with cabanas and sundecks, fitness centers and coworking lounges with private conference and whisper rooms. Frisco Railhead will ultimately comprise 1,300 multifamily units, a 17-story hotel with condominiums on the top two floors, 36,000 square feet of retail space, a 1.5 million-square-foot office campus and a 5-acre central park.