JPI Receives $69.7M Refinancing for Jefferson Pacific Beach Apartments in San Diego

Located in San Diego, Jefferson Pacific Beach features 172 apartments and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.

SAN DIEGO — JPI, a Texas-based multifamily investment and development firm, has received a $69.7 million loan for the refinancing of Jefferson Pacific Beach, a recently constructed apartment community in San Diego’s Pacific Beach neighborhood.

Located at 4275 Mission Bay Drive, Jefferson Pacific Beach features 169,571 square feet of residential space, including 172 apartments, and 14,000 square feet of commercial space. On-site amenities include a business center, resort-style saltwater pool and spa, fitness center and surfboard repair station. Additionally, the bayfront community is adjacent to Interstate 5 and less than three miles from the Pacific Beach Pier.

Troy Tegeler, Scott Peterson, Bill Chiles and Trevor Breaux of CBRE’s debt and structured finance team in San Diego arranged the loan for the borrower.