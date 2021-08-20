JPI Receives Construction Financing for 386-Unit Multifamily Project in Haltom City, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

JPI will break ground next month on Jefferson Fossil Creek, a 386-unit apartment community in Haltom City.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has received construction financing for Jefferson Fossil Creek, a 386-unit multifamily project that will be located north of Fort Worth in Haltom City. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, demonstration kitchen, coffee bar and an outdoor CrossFit area. Construction is scheduled to begin in September, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy by early 2023. The name of the lender and other details of the financing were not disclosed.