JPI Receives Construction Financing for 424-Unit Jefferson at The Grove Apartments in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — JPI has received construction financing for Jefferson at The Grove, a 424-unit apartment community in Frisco. Jefferson at The Grove is part of a larger residential and commercial master plan in Frisco that will consist of more than 17 acres of open space, five planned parks and more than four miles of trails. Units will feature 10-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and large bathtubs, walk-in closets, private yards and balconies, granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in all units. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, fitness center with a spin studio, private courtyards and a dog park. The opening is scheduled for spring 2022.