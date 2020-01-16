JPI Secures Construction Financing for 354-Unit Jefferson Rockhill Apartment Project in McKinney

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Multifamily developer JPI has secured an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Jefferson Rockhill, a 354-unit apartment project that will be built on 16 acres in McKinney. Units will feature 10-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers and private patios and balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, putting green, dog park, beer garden, coffee bar and concierge service. The opening is slated for summer 2021. First United Bank provided the financing, specific terms of which were not disclosed.