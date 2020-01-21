JPI Sells 324-Unit Jefferson Landmark Apartment Community in North Dallas

Jefferson Landmark in Dallas totals 324 units. The property was completed in 2018.

DALLAS — Locally based multifamily developer JPI has sold Jefferson Landmark, a 324-unit apartment community located near the Galleria area of North Dallas. Completed in 2018, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as an infinity-edge pool, a 24-hour mini market and courtyards with cooking stations. The buyer was New York-based Beachwold Residential.