JPI Sells 324-Unit Jefferson Landmark Apartment Community in North Dallas
DALLAS — Locally based multifamily developer JPI has sold Jefferson Landmark, a 324-unit apartment community located near the Galleria area of North Dallas. Completed in 2018, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as an infinity-edge pool, a 24-hour mini market and courtyards with cooking stations. The buyer was New York-based Beachwold Residential.
