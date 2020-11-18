REBusinessOnline

JPI Sells Three Apartment Communities Totaling 1,174 Units in DFW to Lone Star Funds

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, FARMERS BRANCH AND GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Locally based developer JPI has sold three apartment communities totaling 1,174 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex to an affiliate of Dallas-based Lone Star Funds. The properties include Jefferson Promenade in Irving, Jefferson 1900 in Farmers Branch and Jefferson Silverlake in Grapevine. All of the communities offer pools, fitness centers, resident lounges and high-end interior finishes. The sales price was not disclosed.

