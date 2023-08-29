JPI Starts Construction of 482-Unit The Exchange at Riverside Apartments in California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Irving, Texas-based JPI has begun vertical construction on The Exchange at Riverside, a three-story multifamily development in the Inland Empire city of Riverside. The community will feature 482 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as several live/work units.

Apartments will offer energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances and electric ranges; private tiered balconies; nine-foot ceilings; and a full-sized washers/dryers.

Community amenities will include two resort-style pools with cabanas and outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen, coworking lounges, a fitness center, dog park, bicycle storage and repair room and electric vehicle charging stations.

First occupancy for The Exchange at Riverside is slated for late 2024.