JPI to Develop $90M Multifamily Project in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Metro Dallas-based JPI will develop Jefferson Pearson Ranch, a $90 million multifamily project in northwest Austin. The site spans 9.3 acres at the northwest corner of Pearson Market Circle and Spectrum Drive within the 156-acre Pearson Ranch master-planned development. Designed by The Preston Partnership, Jefferson Pearson Ranch will consist of four buildings that will house 25 studios, 211 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedroom apartments and 16 three-bedroom residences for a total of 342 units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park and coworking space. Construction is set to begin in the coming days, with completion anticipated in 2028.