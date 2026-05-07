JPMorgan Chase Opens 34,000 SF Office Building in Winnetka, Illinois

WINNETKA, ILL. — JPMorgan Chase has opened its new three-story office building at the corner of Green Bay Road and Elm Street in Winnetka. Located at the site of the North Shore’s first-ever bank, the building houses J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s new North Shore office and Client Center. A new Chase retail branch anchors the ground floor. The development doubles the square footage of the former site to 34,000 square feet.

Designed by Gensler, the project created 250 local jobs through construction, with 20 percent of the work awarded to local minority and women-owned businesses. With more than 14,500 employees, JPMorgan Chase is one of Chicagoland’s largest employers. The commercial history of the site dates to 1855 when a general store opened. In 1894, the North Shore’s first bank opened inside the store.