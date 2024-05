NEW YORK CITY — J.P. Morgan Real Estate Income Trust (JPMREIT) has acquired a 95 percent interest in Shops at Grand Avenue, a 99,837-square-foot retail center in Queens. Acadia Realty Trust sold the interest for $48 million. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the property, which was fully leased at the time of the acquisition. Other tenants include Party City, Five Below, Sally Beauty Supply, Starbucks and Burger King.