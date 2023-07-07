JQ Group Completes Development of 263-Unit Madison Point Apartments in Metro Miami

NARANJA, FLA. — JQ Group has completed the development of Madison Point Apartments, a mixed-use multifamily community located at 26021 S. Dixie Highway in Naranja, roughly 30 miles outside Miami. ANF Group Inc. served as the general contractor on the project, which features 263 apartments and 14,355 square feet of commercial space across four buildings. Apartments span 637 to 1,175 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, community center, playground, fitness center, library, media center and approximately 200 parking spaces.