Saturday, July 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Madison Point Apartments in Naranja, Fla., features 263 units and 14,355 square feet of commercial space.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

JQ Group Completes Development of 263-Unit Madison Point Apartments in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

NARANJA, FLA. — JQ Group has completed the development of Madison Point Apartments, a mixed-use multifamily community located at 26021 S. Dixie Highway in Naranja, roughly 30 miles outside Miami. ANF Group Inc. served as the general contractor on the project, which features 263 apartments and 14,355 square feet of commercial space across four buildings. Apartments span 637 to 1,175 square feet in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, community center, playground, fitness center, library, media center and approximately 200 parking spaces.

You may also like

Novare Group Opens 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Atlanta

ZOM Living Delivers 214-Unit Multifamily Development in Tampa

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $4.9M Sale...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.6M Sale of Shopping...

Brazos Residential Acquires 606-Unit Thread Apartments in Dallas

Joint Venture Receives $32.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Granite Harbor Provides Equity Financing for Metro Houston...

Lincoln Equities, H.I.G. to Develop 380,000 SF Life...

Agilent Technologies to Undertake $22M Expansion of Manufacturing...