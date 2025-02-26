Wednesday, February 26, 2025
2525-Main-St-Irvine-CA
2525 Main Street in Irvine, Calif., offers 143,269 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

J+R Group Divests of Office Property in Irvine, California for $37.6M

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — J+R Group has completed the sale of 2525 Main Street, an office building in Irvine, to Pacific Tree Capital for $37.6 million, or $262 per square foot. Situated on 3.7 acres, 2525 Main Street offers 143,269 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased to nine tenants.

Prior to sale, J+R Group invested significant capital into all aspects of the building, including all common areas, tenant spaces, a brand new six-story parking garage and approved residential entitlements on excess land. Jeffrey Cole, Nico Napolitano, Kevin Nolen, Jason Kimmel and Kristen Schottmiller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

