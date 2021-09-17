JRK Investors Buys Terraces Apartments in Prescott Valley, Arizona for $76.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Terraces in Prescott Valley, Ariz., offers 226 apartments, a heated pool, dog park, barbecues and an outdoor lounge.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based JRK Investors has acquired Terraces, an apartment property located at 5700 E. Market St. in Prescott Valley. Larkspur, Calif.-based Virtu Investments sold the asset for $76.6 million.

Constructed in 2003, Terraces features 226 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a heated pool with waterfall feature, a zero-edge hot tub, dog park, 56 detached garages, barbecues and an outdoor lounge.

Brad Cooke, Matt Roach, Cindy Cooke and Chris Roach of the Cooke Multifamily Team within Colliers International’s Arizona office handled the transaction.