JRK Property Holdings Acquires 301-Unit Apartment Complex in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Los Angeles-based investment firm JRK Property Holdings has acquired 77 Park Avenue, a 301-unit apartment complex in Hoboken. Built in 2000, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and private balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, sundeck, outdoor grilling stations and onsite laundry facilities. The seller was Equity Residential, and the property traded as part of a $400 million portfolio deal that was brokered by CBRE.