Friday, August 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Duo-Apts-San-Jose-CA
Located in San Jose, Calif., Duo Apartments features 301 apartments a fitness center, pool with cabanas, coworking spaces and outdoor grilling areas.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

JRK Property Holdings Acquires Duo Apartments in San Jose for $93.5M

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — JRK Property Holdings has purchased Duo Apartments, a multifamily community in San Jose, for $93.5 million. Located at 6670 Emergent Way, Duo features 301 apartments and was 97 percent leased at the time of closing.

Built in 2021 by the undisclosed seller, Duo features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across two four-story residential buildings. Community amenities include controlled-access parking, a 24-hour fitness center, arcade room with high-definition golf stimulator, a resort-style pool with cabanas, coworking spaces with private conference rooms, and outdoor grilling areas.

The acquisition of Duo was financed with a 10-year, fixed-rate loan from Freddie Mac. Institutional Property Advisors placed the loan and also marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller.

The acquisition is the third from the JRK Platform V, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment fund that targets higher quality, well-located multifamily investments built after 1990.

You may also like

SPG Breaks Ground on 360-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Waramaug Hospitality Buys 222-Room Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners...

American Landmark Purchases 322-Unit Wimberly at Deerwood Apartments...

Ackerman & Co. Acquires 395,269 SF Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 42-Unit Multifamily...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 5,000 SF Church...

Real Capital Solutions Buys Medtronic Lafayette Campus in...

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 1.27 MSF Industrial...

Merchants Capital Provides $320M for Renovation of Bronx...