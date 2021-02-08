JRK Property Holdings Buys 258-Unit Apartment Community in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based investment firm JRK Property Holdings has purchased Carrington Park at Gulf Point, a 258-unit apartment community in southeast Houston. Built on 16 acres in 2017, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a clubhouse, according to Apartments.com. The seller was not disclosed.