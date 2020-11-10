REBusinessOnline

JRK Property Holdings Buys 408-Unit Multifamily Community in Tempe, Arizona

Located in Tempe, Ariz., 909 West features 408 apartments, two swimming pools, a resident clubhouse, basketball court, fitness center, picnic area with gas grills and dog park.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based JRK Property Holdings has purchased 909 West, an apartment property located at 909 W. Grove Parkway in Tempe. MG Properties Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1999, 909 West features 408 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans in three- and four-story buildings. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a resident clubhouse, basketball court, fitness center, picnic area with gas grills and dog park.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Mark McFate of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the transaction.

