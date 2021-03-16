JRK Property Holdings Buys Harrison Glendale Apartment Property in California for $90.7M

The Harrison Glendale features 164 apartments, a swimming pool and 15,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space occupied by CVS/pharmacy.

GLENDALE, CALIF. — JRK Property Holdings has acquired The Harrison Glendale, an apartment community located at 318 W. Wilson Ave. in downtown Glendale. A Las Vegas-based developer sold the asset for $90.7 million in an off-market transaction.

Built in 2018, The Harrison Glendale features 164 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts spread across two five-story LEED-certified buildings. The community offers a central courtyard with a resort-style pool, park and barbecue area.

Additionally, the property features 15,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space occupied by CVS/pharmacy; a two-level, 239-stall subterranean garage; a two-level fitness center; yoga studio; club room; and dog run. The property also offers a rooftop deck with fire pits, barbecues and bar.

At the time of sale, the asset was 96 percent leased.

Dean Zander, Stewart Wilson and Chris Tresp of CBRE Los Angeles represented the seller in the deal. Robert Falese of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing with agency debt through Freddie Mac’s Green Advantage program for the buyer.