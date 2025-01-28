Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Located in Fort Collins, Colo., Courtney Park offers 248 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
JRK Property Holdings Sells 248-Unit Courtney Park Apartment Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

by Amy Works

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — JRK Property Holdings has completed the disposition of Courtney Park, a garden-style multifamily property in Fort Collins, to ColRich Multifamily for $64.1 million. Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 4470 S. Lemay Ave., Courtney Park offers 248 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across 13 two- and three-story residential buildings. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse building, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, an outdoor grilling area, a playground, pet park and 441 parking spaces.

Built in 1986, the property was renovated in 2008. Renovations include upgrades to the apartment interiors, clubhouse and common area.

