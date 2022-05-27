REBusinessOnline

JRW Realty Brokers $84M Sale of Six Stores in Louisiana Net-Leased to Walmart

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

PASADENA, CALIF. — JRW Realty, a Pasadena-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of six single-tenant retail stores in Louisiana net-leased to Walmart Neighborhood Market. Jennifer Rodriguez Ventura of JRW Realty represented the buyer, an unnamed institutional investor that purchased the portfolio for $84 million. Alex Sharrin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. The six stores are located in the southern or coastal Louisiana towns of Meraux, Houma, Prairieville, New Iberia, Opelousas and Thibodaux. All purchases have single-tenant net leases in place, with individual prices ranging from $11.8 million to just under $16.5 million. The stores average approximately 43,000 square feet and the total square footage of the six stores is 257,427.

