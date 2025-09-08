JS Link America to Invest $223M for Permanent Magnet Manufacturing Facility in Columbus, Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA. — JS Link America, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of the Korean biotechnology company JS Link, will invest $223 million for the construction of a new permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Columbus. Permanent magnets are materials that create their own persistent magnetic field and aren’t dependent on external power sources to attract or repel other magnetic materials. Permanent magnets are often used in wind turbines, elevators, home appliances, data centers, consumer electronics, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), defense systems and within the medical and automobile industries.

Situated within Muscogee Technology Park, the facility is expected to create more than 520 engineering, production, construction, administrative and management jobs. Operations for the 130,000-square-foot facility are expected to begin in late 2027 with an annual production capacity of 3,000 tons.

Jacob Lee, in partnership with the Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power, internally represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team in the JS Link America deal.

JS Link is also nearing completion on a similar permanent magnet facility in Yesan, Korea, with an anticipated pilot production run this month and an annual capacity of 1,000 tons.