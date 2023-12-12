JSC Realty Buys Brooklyn Multifamily Development Site for $38.5M, Plans 154-Unit Project

NEW YORK CITY — Dallas-based JSC Realty & Investment Services has purchased a multifamily development site in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood with plans to construct a 154-unit project. The 113,000-square-foot site at 540 Atlantic Ave. currently houses a five-story office building that was originally constructed in 1924 and will be demolished. Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton and Winfield Clifford of JLL represented the seller, locally based firm DMA Associates, in the land sale. A construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.