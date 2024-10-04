JT Magen Completes 180,000 SF Office Build-Out at 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — National general contractor JT Magen has completed the 180,000-square-foot office build-out for law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer at 3 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. The space spans four levels and features a kitchen and cafeteria with food service, a dedicated barista and grab-and-go coffee station, as well as several breakout and meeting spaces that encourage collaborative interactions. Gensler designed the space, and Robert Derector Associates handled engineering initiatives.