JT Magen Completes 32,000 SF Hospitality Project in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — National general contractor JT Magen has completed The Paramount Club, a 32,000-square-foot hospitality project located on the concourse level of 1301 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The Paramount Club features TVs, a pool table, fitness/wellness center, business lounge, classroom-style training room, 18-person boardroom and a variety of dining options, including an atrium restaurant, café, grab-and-go market and private dining spaces. Loffredo Brooks Architects designed the club, space for which was repurposed from existing lower levels at the property.