Monday, September 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentHospitalityNew YorkNortheast

JT Magen Completes 32,000 SF Hospitality Project in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — National general contractor JT Magen has completed The Paramount Club, a 32,000-square-foot hospitality project located on the concourse level of 1301 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The Paramount Club features TVs, a pool table, fitness/wellness center, business lounge, classroom-style training room, 18-person boardroom and a variety of dining options, including an atrium restaurant, café, grab-and-go market and private dining spaces. Loffredo Brooks Architects designed the club, space for which was repurposed from existing lower levels at the property.

You may also like

Blackstone Agrees to Sell Motel 6 Parent Company...

Parallel Completes 745-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas...

Oxbo International to Open 195,000 SF Manufacturing Plant...

IPA Negotiates $14M Sale of Upstate New York...

JLL Arranges $9M Permanent Loan for Northern New...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.5M Sale of Two...

Landmark Properties Completes 703-Bed Student Housing Development Near...

Beechwood Carolinas Breaks Ground on 120-Acre Mixed-Use Development...

JLL Arranges $52.7M Construction Financing for Build-to-Rent Project...