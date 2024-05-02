JT Magen Completes Construction of Two-Story Retail Space for Cartier in Chicago

CHICAGO — JT Magen has completed construction of a two-story retail space for Cartier in Chicago. The luxury goods and jewelry company relocated to 15 Oak St. JT Magen served as construction manager for the retail build-out, overseeing all aspects of budgeting, procurement of materials, managing subcontractors and conducting the final handover of the completed project. The firm also spearheaded the structural design for the base building requirements and those of the storefront. JT Magen collaborated with the Cartier team as well as Atmosphere Design Group, Henderson Engineering and Turner Townsend. The new Cartier boutique features a white oak staircase and a custom internal elevator cab.