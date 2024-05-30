Thursday, May 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 150,000-square-foot store is part of the Edens Plaza shopping center.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRetail

JT Magen Completes First Retail Store for Wayfair in Wilmette, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WILMETTE, ILL. — JT Magen has completed a 150,000-square-foot, two-story retail store for Wayfair at Edens Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. Opened on May 23, the project marks the first large-format store for the e-commerce home furnishings company. Wayfair took over the anchor space formerly occupied by the Carson Pirie Scott department store. JT Magen completed a gut renovation of the existing building, providing new facades, utility systems and roofing. The project also included an exterior expansion of 110,000 square feet to include a plaza, new parking lot, landscaping and storm detention center. This area also includes The Porch at Wayfair, a full-service café.

You may also like

EQT Exeter Acquires 5 MSF Minneapolis Industrial Portfolio...

HOK Plans for New Office Space in Downtown...

Origin Investments Launches Origin Exchange Investment Program Focused...

Blue Bell Creameries Opens 16,000 SF Distribution Facility...

Furniture Marketing Group to Open New Showroom in...

Mesa Becomes a Mecca for Industrial Development

T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods to Open at Beaufort Station...

Atapco, Ausblick Purchase 124-Acre Industrial Development Site in...

Tom Thumb to Open New Grocery Store in...