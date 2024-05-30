JT Magen Completes First Retail Store for Wayfair in Wilmette, Illinois

WILMETTE, ILL. — JT Magen has completed a 150,000-square-foot, two-story retail store for Wayfair at Edens Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. Opened on May 23, the project marks the first large-format store for the e-commerce home furnishings company. Wayfair took over the anchor space formerly occupied by the Carson Pirie Scott department store. JT Magen completed a gut renovation of the existing building, providing new facades, utility systems and roofing. The project also included an exterior expansion of 110,000 square feet to include a plaza, new parking lot, landscaping and storm detention center. This area also includes The Porch at Wayfair, a full-service café.