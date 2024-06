AUSTIN, TEXAS — National general contractor JT Magen has completed the renovation of the 8,000-square-foot office space of JBGoodwin Realtors in Austin. The space is located at 1613 S. Capital of Texas Highway in the city’s Westlake neighborhood. The project increased the flow of natural light via floor-to-ceiling windows and added a variety of functional spaces for staff training and client hosting, as well as additional desking areas. Seventh Spectrum Studios handled the interior design.