AUSTIN, TEXAS — National general contractor JT Magen has completed the renovation of the 8,079-square-foot office space of video game developer Owlchemy Labs in Austin. Revel Architecture designed the project, which involved the creation of several areas for larger group gatherings, as well as smaller connection spaces and a space for recreational gaming. The project team also maintained private meeting rooms and added larger ground-floor windows to increase the flow of natural light.