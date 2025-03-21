Friday, March 21, 2025
Lord, Abbett & Co. kept roughly 239,000 square feet across five floors at 90 Hudson Street for more than two decades. The firm was looking for a rightsized space that could offer employees more natural light, enhanced collaboration and amenity spaces and areas for socializing, as well as elegant venues for hosting clients and senior leadership meetings.
DevelopmentNortheast

JT Magen Delivers 178,107 SF Global Headquarters for Lord, Abbett & Co. in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — National general contractor JT Magen has delivered the 178,107-square-foot global office headquarters for Lord, Abbett & Co. in Jersey City. The private asset management firm relocated and consolidated from a 239,000-square-foot space at 90 Hudson Street to a multi-level space within 30 Hudson Street, a 42-story waterfront building. The new facility features executive offices, open work areas, multipurpose conference rooms, a multimedia production studio, auditorium, game room, fitness lounge and training rooms. HLW served as architect and interior designer for the project, while AMA Group provided engineering services.

