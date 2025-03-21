JT Magen Delivers 178,107 SF Global Headquarters for Lord, Abbett & Co. in Jersey City

1
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — National general contractor JT Magen has delivered the 178,107-square-foot global office headquarters for Lord, Abbett & Co. in Jersey City. The private asset management firm relocated and consolidated from a 239,000-square-foot space at 90 Hudson Street to a multi-level space within 30 Hudson Street, a 42-story waterfront building. The new facility features executive offices, open work areas, multipurpose conference rooms, a multimedia production studio, auditorium, game room, fitness lounge and training rooms. HLW served as architect and interior designer for the project, while AMA Group provided engineering services.