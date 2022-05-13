JT Tai & Co. Sells Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio for $41.5M

Pictured is the building at 246 E. 46th St. in Manhattan, which comprises 81 apartments and 12 commercial spaces.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based nonprofit JT Tai & Co. Foundation has sold a portfolio of two multifamily buildings totaling 105 residential and commercial spaces in Manhattan’s East Midtown neighborhood. The four-story building at 959-961 Second Ave. consists of 10 apartments and two commercial units, and the six-story property at 246 E. 46th St. comprises 81 residential units and 12 commercial spaces. Bob Knakal, Clint Olsen, Jonathan Hageman, Eddie Shuai, Stephen Godnick and Jacob Russell of JLL represented JT Tai & Co. in the transaction. The buyer was a locally based private investor who plans to renovate the properties.