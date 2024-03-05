Tuesday, March 5, 2024
JTA Real Properties Divests of Multifamily Portfolio in Aurora, Colorado for $9M

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — JTA Real Properties LLC has completed the disposition of a three-building multifamily portfolio, located at 1377-1397 Laredo St. and 16415 E. 14th Place in Aurora. Runt and Bro Laredo LLC acquired the portfolio for $9 million, or $115,500 per unit.

The buyer plans to update and renovate the properties, which offer a unit mix of 69 450-square-foot one-bedroom/one-bath units and nine 400-square-foot studio/one-bath units.

Marc Lippitt, Phil Dankner, Justin Herman, Will McCauley and Elliott Polanchyck of Unique Properties / TCN Worldwide handled the transaction.

