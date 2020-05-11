JTL Carriers Renews 3,230 SF Office Lease at Franklin Corporate Center in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, WIS. — JTL Carriers, a trucking company, has renewed its 3,230-square-foot office lease at Franklin Corporate Center in Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee. The property is located at 9809 S. Franklin Drive. Jenna Maguire and Ned Purtell of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented the landlord, SARA Investment Real Estate. With offices in Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis, SARA Investment Real Estate acquires, develops, leases, finances and manages properties throughout the Midwest. The company manages assets valued at more than $350 million.